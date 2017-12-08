Donald Trump, Jr. admits corresponding with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign as the group was releasing hacked emails stolen from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017)

Then-candidate for president Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. received a mysterious email in September 2016 offering access to hacked WikiLeaks documents, two sources with direct knowledge told NBC News.

The email contained a web address and decryption key that would give access to the documents, according to the sources.

One source said it was "murky" whether congressional investigators determined if the email was a genuine offer from WikiLeaks to the Trump campaign. It was sent about two months after the hacked Democratic National Committee emails were released and a month before WikiLeaks began publishing emails taken from the account of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman.

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. did not respond to requests for comment but told CNN: "We understand that the media reported 12 hours prior to this email that the DNC emails had been hacked or leaked. We do not know who [the sender] is. We have no idea who he is. We never responded to the email."

