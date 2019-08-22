Trump Joked About Trading Puerto Rico for Greenland. Puerto Ricans Are Joking Back
Puerto Rican Twitter users coined the term "Caribbean Vikings" and created their own "Starter Kits" in case Puerto Rico becomes "a colony of Denmark"
Published Aug 22, 2019 at 12:20 PM
Greenlanders were not the only ones mocking reports that President Donald Trump was considering buying Greenland, NBC News reports.
After the New York Times reported on Thursday that Trump joked about trading Puerto Rico for Greenland, Puerto Ricans clapped back on social media.
Some called themselves the "Caribbean Vikings" and others shared all the "good things" they would have if they stopped being a U.S. territory and become an autonomous Danish territory.