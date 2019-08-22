In this Saturday, June 22, 2019, photo, a beachgoer stands in front of the Puerto Rican flag and looks over the Coney Island Pier in Brooklyn, New York.

Greenlanders were not the only ones mocking reports that President Donald Trump was considering buying Greenland, NBC News reports.

After the New York Times reported on Thursday that Trump joked about trading Puerto Rico for Greenland, Puerto Ricans clapped back on social media.

Some called themselves the "Caribbean Vikings" and others shared all the "good things" they would have if they stopped being a U.S. territory and become an autonomous Danish territory.