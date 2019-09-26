Trump Says Those Who Gave Info to Whistleblower Are Like Spies, Reports Say - NBC 7 San Diego
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Severe Thunderstorms, Flash Flood Warnings
logo_sd_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump Says Those Who Gave Info to Whistleblower Are Like Spies, Reports Say

Trump tweeted that "our country is at stake"

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    6 Takeaways From Whistleblower Complaint

    A whistleblower complaint that alleges President Donald Trump used his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son was released to the public on Thursday. Here are six takeaways about the complaint.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019)

    President Donald Trump ratcheted up his defenses on Thursday, likening those who provided information to the whistleblower to spies, according to reports, and tweeting that "our country is at stake" on the day the complaint against the president was made public.

    Trump, according to multiple media outlets, told a private group at a midtown hotel Thursday morning that the people who gave information to the whistleblower were "close to a spy," and said the U.S. should "handle" them like it did "in the old days" — a veiled reference to execution.

    A U.S. official with knowledge of Trump’s remarks at the event told NBC News Trump also ripped the press as "scum."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices