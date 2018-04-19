Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Drops Suit Against Buzzfeed Over Steele Dossier - NBC 7 San Diego
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Drops Suit Against Buzzfeed Over Steele Dossier

BuzzFeed published the dossier in January 2017 and noted at the time that the allegations in the document had not been substantiated

    Michael Cohen, the embattled lawyer for President Donald Trump, has dropped his lawsuit against BuzzFeed over the media organization's publication of a dossier that contained lurid allegations about the president, NBC News reported.

    Cohen, who is currently dealing with other legal issues after the FBI raided his office and hotel room last week, has denied parts of the dossier, a 35-page document compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, in which he is mentioned. Cohen filed the lawsuit in January in New York, claiming that the "entirely and totally false" allegations in the Dossier had damaged his reputation.

    In a court document filed on Wednesday, Cohen's lawyer, David Schwartz, served notice that the lawsuit against BuzzFeed and four of its employees had been dropped.

    BuzzFeed published the dossier in January 2017 and noted at the time that the allegations in the document had not been substantiated. Still, the publication of the dossier stirred controversy and helped ignite speculation on Trump's connections to Russia. In response to Cohen's decision Wednesday, Buzzfeed communications director Matt Mittenthal said that it "suggests that Donald Trump's personal lawyer no longer thinks an attack on the free press is worth his time."

