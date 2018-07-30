Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Says Collusion With Russia Is Not a Crime - NBC 7 San Diego
Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Says Collusion With Russia Is Not a Crime

While there is no statute covering "colluding" with a foreign power, it is illegal to conspire to violate laws against hacking and foreign participation in elections

Published 5 hours ago

    Andrew Harnik/AP, File
    In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.

    President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted again what he has repeated for months: there was "no collision" between his campaign and Russia.

    But on Monday, NBC News reported, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani took a different tack, downplaying in two interviews the seriousness of collusion.

    "I have been sitting here trying to find collusion as a crime. Collusion is not a crime," Giuliani said in an interview on "Fox and Friends" Monday morning. A little later, during an interview with CNN's "New Day," Giuliani said, "Colluding about Russians, I don't even know if that’s a crime, colluding with the Russians. Hacking is the crime."

    While there is no statute covering "colluding" with a foreign power, it is illegal to conspire to violate laws against hacking and foreign participation in elections, NBC News reported.

