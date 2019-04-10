The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is leaving his post Friday, the latest departure in a reshuffling of the Department of Homeland Security, NBC News reported.

President Donald Trump had nominated the acting director, Ron Vitiello, to become the permanent head of ICE, but pulled his nomination last week.

A DHS official said the agency received an email Wednesday with the news that Vitiello would be leaving ICE. DHS has not said who will replace Vitiello as acting director, but Deputy Director Matthew Albence is next in line.

Vitiello's departure comes after DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was pressured to resign on Sunday and Secret Service Director Tex Alles resigned on Monday.

