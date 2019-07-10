Trump's July 4 Event Bankrupted DC Security Fund, Mayor Says

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Fourth of July Celebration 'Salute to America' event in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The White House said Trump's message won't be political -- Trump is calling the speech a "Salute to America" -- but it comes as the 2020 campaign is heating up.

President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" celebration drained a fund the D.C. government uses to keep the nation's capital safe, the city's mayor said in a letter to the president.

Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for Trump's commitment to repay millions of dollars in federal expenses. The Fourth of July event and subsequent demonstrations cost the District an estimated $1.7 million, the Tuesday letter from the mayor said.

"It is critical that the EPSF is fully reimbursed for these funds to ensure the District can uphold proper security and support during the remainder of the fiscal year without incurring a deficit for federal activities," Bowser said.

The Emergency Planning and Security Fund is used to cover security costs for public safety in events such as presidential inaugurations, rallies and visits by foreign officials, NBC News reports.

After covering 2017 inauguration costs of $7.3 million, in addition to other events, the fund is set to have an overage of more than $6 million, according to the mayor.

Factors contributing to the shortage include declining reserves and increased demand for heightened security. The one-time cost was compounded by Congress only appropriating about $13 million to cover security costs.

“Considering this accruing deficit, our projections indicate that the EPSF will be depleted following your additional July 4th holiday activities and subsequent first amendment demonstrations,” Bowser said.

The mayor asked the president to commit to reimbursing the District for public safety support to the federal government.

"As we continue to gather estimates for the next Inauguration, we ask for your help with ensuring the residents of the District of Columbia are not asked to cover millions of dollars of federal expenses and are able to maintain our high standards of protection for federal events,” Bowser said.

The White House did not respond to an inquiry about Bowser's letter.

Trump Calls for Country to 'Stay True to Our Cause' in July 4th Speech

President Donald Trump adhered to a patriotic message during his Fourth of July "Salute to America" speech, reflecting on the military achievements of the past 200 years and calling on Americans to "stay true to our cause." (Published Friday, July 5, 2019)

Even if the city is not reimbursed, D.C. will continue to provide security for federal events and protests, as well as for presidential motorcades, according to Christopher Rodriguez, director of the District's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.