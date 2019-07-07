Trump 'Determined' to Add Citizenship Question to the Census, Immigration Official Says - NBC 7 San Diego
Trump 'Determined' to Add Citizenship Question to the Census, Immigration Official Says

President Donald Trump made clear last week that he isn't abandoning efforts at having the question included in the 2020 census even after the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, went against the administration's effort

    Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
    Protesters hold signs at a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after their ruling on the census was handed down on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

    A top U.S. immigration official said Sunday he's confident that the Trump administration will add the citizenship question to the 2020 census after their effort to do so was shot down by the Supreme Court, NBC News reports.

    "I do think so," Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services office, told "Fox News Sunday." "I think the president has expressed determination. He's noted that the Supreme Court didn't say this can't be asked. They said they didn't appreciate the process by which it came forward the first time."

    "The president is determined to fix that and to have it roll forward in the 2020 census," he continued.

    On NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, said it was of paramount importance to move forward with the census without another effort at including the controversial citizenship question. "The Supreme Court has ruled," Hurd added. "Let's move forward, we shouldn't stall the census."

