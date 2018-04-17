President Donald Trump walks with aide Keith Schiller to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Donald Trump's campaign paid more than $66,000 to the law firm that represents Keith Schiller, his former longtime bodyguard, newly filed campaign records show, NBC News reported.

Schiller, who left a White House job in September, testified to the House Intelligence Committee in November that someone made an offer to send five women to Trump's hotel room in Moscow in the lead-up to the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

Two people familiar with the matter told NBC News that Schiller painted the incident in a light favorable to Trump, saying he turned down the offer on Trump's behalf, treated it as a joke and no women ever came, as far as he was aware. It is presumed by congressional investigators that Schiller told the same story to special counsel Robert Mueller.