A whistleblower complaint that alleges President Donald Trump used his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son was released to the public on Thursday. Here are six takeaways about the complaint.

President Donald Trump sought help from the Australian prime minister to investigate the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a Justice Department official told NBC News Monday.

The call to Scott Morrison, the Australian leader, came recently after Attorney General William Barr in May asked John Durham, the U.S. Attorney in Connecticut, to lead an inquiry into whether the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign was properly predicated.

The DOJ official says Barr asked Trump to make the call to seek Australia’s help.