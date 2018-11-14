Trump Could Submit Answers to Mueller's Russia Questions This Week: Source - NBC 7 San Diego
Trump Could Submit Answers to Mueller's Russia Questions This Week: Source

Prosecutors would not typically be satisfied with written answers in an investigation, but Mueller may want to avoid a legal battle

    President Donald Trump's legal team is closing in on submitting written answers to special counsel Robert Mueller's questions on Russian interference in the 2016 election, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News Tuesday.

    The answers, which don't touch on obstruction of justice, could be submitted as early as this week, the source said. Trump has met with the team at least once this week, according to a person familiar with the meetings.

    Prosecutors would not typically be satisfied with written answers in an investigation, but Mueller may want to avoid a legal battle.

    "I imagine that the Mueller team is still going to want to sit down with the president," former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg said on MSNBC.

