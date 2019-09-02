Trump Admin Walks Back Plan to End Deportation Protections for Sick Immigrants - NBC 7 San Diego
Trump Admin Walks Back Plan to End Deportation Protections for Sick Immigrants

The Trump administration said it would reconsider the plan after telling sick immigrants they had just weeks to leave the country or would face deportation

Published 2 hours ago

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    In this file photo, a cancer patient lies in his hospital bed.

    The Trump administration announced Monday that it will reopen the process that helped some seriously ill migrants to defer deportation while receiving life-saving care in the U.S., NBC News reports

    The announcement over the long holiday weekend came after the administration quietly halted the protections for sick migrants earlier this month, prompting backlash from immigrant advocates and members of Congress.

    The “deferred action” program allows migrants in the country illegally to avoid deportation for compelling reasons, such as if they are in need of critical medical care.

    U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services sent letters on Aug. 7 to every applicant petitioning for renewal in the program to tell them they had just weeks to leave the country or would face deportation.

