Top Moments From Second Democratic Debate, Night 2

Lessons of the Past

"It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past, and one of us hasn’t."



That was Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration, to former Vice President Joe Biden, referring to deportations during the Obama administration. The men have disagreed over how to approach illegal crossings over the U.S.-Mexico border, with Castro calling for civil penalties.



Biden said he had never heard Castro "talk about any of this while he was secretary."

