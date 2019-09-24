A Formal Impeachment Inquiry Begins: A Timeline of Trump's Dealings with Ukraine

President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not shown) at UN Headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Revelations that President Donald Trump may have abused the power of the presidency by demanding Ukraine’s new president investigate a top 2020 Democratic presidential rival, and held up military aid as part of the effort, has supercharged Democratic momentum to impeach him.

Increasing numbers of Democrats are deciding that Trump crossed a line when he tried to force a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden, a top contender in the Democratic presidential primary, and Biden’s son Hunter.

House Leader Nancy Pelosi, who had been resisting efforts to oust the president since the release of the Mueller report in April, announced on Tuesday that the House had begun a formal impeachment inquiry.

Adding to Democrats’ frustration was the administration’s refusal to turn over a whistleblower’s complaint that was reported to include a phone call Trump had on July 25 with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the midst of the fast moving events, Trump announced that he had authorized the release of an unredacted transcript of his conversation with Zelensky.

Here’s a timeline of what changed many Democrats’ political calculus.

April 21: Zelensky is elected president of Ukraine.

May 9: Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, says he will travel to Ukraine to encourage an investigation into the Bidens, including Hunter Biden’s paid role on the board of the country’s largest gas company. “And I’m going to give them reasons why they shouldn’t stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government,” he said.

May 10: Giuliani cancels his widely criticized trip. Giuliani blames Democrats: “They say I was meddling in the election — ridiculous — but that’s their spin.” Giuliani insists he was trying to make sure an investigation continued.

June 12: Trump tells ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos that he might accept damaging information against 2020 rivals from a foreign government, if offered.

July 18: The Trump administration orders almost $400 million in military aid to Ukraine be put on hold before he calls the new president, The Washington Post first reported.

July 24: Special counsel Robert Mueller testifies to the House about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election; says his team did not clear Trump of obstructing justice but also did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.

July 25: Trump speaks with Zelensky on the phone. Various reports say Trump raises the issue of Ukraine investigating the Bidens.

August: Giuliani encourages a representative of the Zelensky government to investigate Hunter Biden, on the phone and during a meeting in Spain, according to The New York Times.

Aug. 12: An unidentified whistleblower files a complaint — later determined to be credible and a matter of “urgent concern” — with the intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson.

Sept. 1: Zelensky and Vice President Mike Pence meet in Poland, after Trump stays in the United States to monitor Hurricane Dorian. The next day, Pence says he did not discuss Biden but he did raise aid to Ukraine and fighting corruption.

Sept. 9: The inspector general notifies the House and Senate of the whistleblower complaint but does not reveal what it is about.

Sept. 10: The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, the Democrat from California, demands the complaint from Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence. Maguire has prevented the inspector general from sharing it with Congress as the law generally requires.

Sept. 11: The Trump administration releases military aid for Ukraine after lawmakers questioned why it was being held.

Sept. 13: Schiff subpoenas the acting director of national intelligence.

Sept. 18: The Washington Post reports that the complaint concerns some kind of “promise” Trump made to a foreign leader.

Sept. 19: The inspector general tells Congress in a closed session that the complaint involves more than one event.

Sept. 23: Trump says he did tie funding for Ukraine to its investigation of corruption — which he has accused Biden and his son of — before later denying that he had exerted any pressure.

Sept. 24: Trump confirms he withheld military aid from Ukraine and says it was because the United States was contributing more than European countries.