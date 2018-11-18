The Final Countdown: Deadline Looms for Fla. Recount Results

As the deadline looms for the results of the manual recount, the Broward Supervisor of Elections announced that some ballots have been misplaced. NBC6 Reporter Arlene Borenstein explains.

The deadline is approaching for county election officials to submit official returns to the state of Florida to determine the results of two races.

The deadline for all 67 counties to submit their official results to the Secretary of State is noon on Sunday.

The remaining races that were being recounted manually are for the U.S. Senate seat between outgoing Florida Gov. Rick Scott and incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, as well as the Florida commissioner of Agriculture race between Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican Matt Caldwell.

Scott is leading Nelson by about 12,600 votes. Fried is leading Caldwell by about 5,300 votes.

Miami-Dade submitted their results on Friday, but Broward County faced more trouble once again.

On Saturday, the Broward elections office announced that they had misplaced 2,040 ballots, causing a discrepancy between the initial unofficial returns reported to the state and the subsequent machine recount.

The canvassing board reportedly decided to send the state the initial unofficial machine counted results for Sunday’s noon deadline.

Dr. Brenda Snipes, the supervisor of elections, made the announcement about the missing ballots on Saturday, and made it clear that they were in the building.

“When we assigned baskets of ballots to individuals who worked at the machines, they worked on the page ones, they scanned the page ones, and if there was an error message in the system, they may have taken those ballots and put them in the wrong tray,” said Snipes. “I really want to go on record that the votes are in the building.”

Snipes has been under heavy scrutiny over the way her office has handled the 2018 election and subsequent recount. Broward County’s machine recount results were not used in a final tally because they were turned in two minutes after the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline.

The county attorney’s office says it is going to try to reach out to the state division of elections for guidance.

Florida’s gubernatorial race was not subject to the manual recount. But on Saturday, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum conceded in the election to Republican Ron DeSantis.

Gillum, the Democratic candidate, made the statement in a post on Twitter that came two days after the machine recount results showed DeSantis maintained his lead and the margin between both candidates was not enough to trigger a manual recount.

Recount results will include overseas and military votes submitted since Election Day. Ballots for those votes had to be postmarked or signed and dated no later than the date of the election. Also included in the results of the manual recount, are ballots from anyone who fixed a signature mismatch by the Saturday deadline, and a base count of votes.