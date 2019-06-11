The first presidential primary debate will be held in Miami in June. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

Have a burning question you'd like to ask of the Democratic presidential candidates at their first debate this month? This is your chance to get it to them.

NBC News is collecting questions for the first 2020 primary debate, being held June 26 and 27 in Miami. Submit your question below and one of the five debate moderators may ask it live during the debate.

The debate will air live on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo and streamed online free on this website, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News mobile app and OTT apps, in addition to Telemundo's digital platforms.

Here's everything you need to know about the Democratic primary debates, from how to watch to how candidates will qualify.