In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller (2nd L) leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee June 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC.

A grand jury has issued a subpoena requesting documents of emails, text messages, work papers, telephone logs and more from the investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to the subpoena reviewed and reported by NBC News.

According to the subpoena, the grand jury is seeking documentation dating back over four months before the Trump presidential campaign was launched, November 1, 2015, NBC News reported.

According to the subpoena, the request covers materials from major campaign staff including Steve Bannon and attorney Roger Stone, NBC News reported.