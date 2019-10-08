Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., committee vice chair, speak to the media after receiving closed briefings from Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and National intelligence inspector general Michael Atkinson, Sept. 26, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The Senate Intelligence Committee issued a bipartisan report Tuesday calling for new laws designed to prevent foreign interference on social media — the culmination of a two-year investigation of how Russian intelligence agencies sought to manipulate American public opinion in the 2016 election, NBC News reported.

In a joint statement, committee chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said they had concluded that new legislation was needed, including requirements that social media companies publicly disclose the identities of those who purchase political ads, something television stations have long been required to do.