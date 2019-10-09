Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, on Sept. 17, 2019.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday tamped down speculation that he would slow his presidential campaign after he suffered a heart attack last week, saying he plans to compete as vigorously as ever for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

The Vermont independent told NBC in an exclusive interview airing Wednesday night on "Nightly News" and Thursday on the "Today" show that his health scare has only strengthened his resolve, despite telling reporters a day earlier he planned to curtail his normally packed schedule.

"I misspoke the other day, I said a word I should not have said and media drives me a little bit nuts to make a big deal about it," Sanders said, who did the interview alongside his wife, Jane Sanders. "We're going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign, I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings.”