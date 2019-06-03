Russia Probe Witness Arrested on Child Porn Charges

This 1998 frame from video provided by C-SPAN shows George Nader, president and editor of Middle East Insight. Nadar, who worked to advance Saudi Arabia’s agenda to the Trump administration and who later provided grand jury testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller, has been arrested on charges of transporting a dozen images of child pornography and bestiality. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia announced that George Nader, 60, was arrested Monday morning, June 3, 2019, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

A businessman who helped broker a meeting between an ally of President Donald Trump and an official of the Russian government has been arrested on child pornography charges, federal prosecutors disclosed Monday.

George Nader, a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation who is mentioned in his 448-page report, was arrested Monday after he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, NBC News reports.

Federal prosecutors say Nader had been questioned on an unrelated matter after he arrived in the United States at Dulles airport from Dubai on Jan. 17, 2018. Federal officials seized his three cellphones, one of which they later found contained images of the sexual exploitation of boys as young as 3, court papers say.

Nader had been questioned by Mueller's team in 2018 about his role in arranging a meeting in the Seychelles islands between Erik Prince, a Trump supporter and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' brother, and Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive officer of Russia's sovereign wealth fund and a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dmitriev wanted to meet with the Trump transition team.

