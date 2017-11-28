Roy Moore Being Outspent 10-1 on Alabama Airwaves: Analyst

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore's woes continue in the face of sexual misconduct allegations, the resignation of his communications director and a forceful new ad from opponent Doug Jones. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

Democrat Doug Jones has spent 10 times as much as his opponent in the race for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat, embattled Republican Roy Moore, NBC News reported.

The Jones campaign has dropped more than $5.6 million on television and radio ads in the general election, dwarfing the roughly $600,000 that Moore's team has spent, according to ad-tracking group Advertising Analytics LLC. Outside groups have backed the pair at a similar ratio.

Media coverage of the race has focused almost exclusively on allegations that Moore pursued underage girls several decades ago — with Moore denying any wrongdoing — but Jones' message has been more mixed.

His major ad campaigns have touched on Moore's alleged behavior as well as his own ability to provide a "reality check" to both parties in Washington as a centrist Democrat.

