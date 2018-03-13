Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired Tuesday by President Donald Trump after months of disagreements. Trump is picking CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him and is nominating the first woman to lead the CIA.



Tillerson's rocky tenure at the State Department came to an abrupt end after a year that featured sometimes public clashes with the White House. The former chief executive of Exxon Mobile was not consulted about Trump's decision, according to an under secretary of state, and his relationship with Trump had soured over a period of months. Trump reportedly has a much closer relationship with Pompeo.

Trump said Tuesday he and Tillerson "have been talking about this for a long time" but added that he made the decision "by myself." He told reporters outside the White House that he and Tillerson have had a number of disagreements, including about the Iran deal, which Trump wants to end. He and Pompeo "have a very similar thought process" about that agreement, Trump said.



A senior White House official told NBC News that Trump removed Tillerson now because he wanted to have a new team in place ahead of talks with North Korea and amid trade negotiations.

Tillerson on Resignation: 'That's Ridiculous'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson responded to a reporter's question about submitting a letter of resignation by saying, "That's ridiculous," as he welcomed French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian for a working lunch at the State Department. (Published Monday, Dec. 18, 2017)

"Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" Trump said in a tweet announcing the decision.



The Washington Post first reported the news of his ouster.

Tillerson "had every intention of staying because of the critical progress made in national security," Under Secretary of State Steve Goldstein said in a statement. "The Secretary did not speak to the President and is unaware of the reason, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and still believes strongly that public service is a noble calling."

Pompeo and Haspel will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

"I look forward to guiding the world’s finest diplomatic corps in formulating and executing the President’s foreign policy," Pompeo said in a release from the White House that also included statements from Trump and Haspel.

Trump thanked Tillerson, saying "a great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months." The release did not include a statement from Tillerson, who had been on a trip to Africa.

WH on Trump's Tillerson Comment: 'It Was a Joke'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders played down President Donald Trump's suggestion that he had a higher IQ than his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, calling it a joke. She also took shots at GOP lawmakers, saying "Congress has alienated themselves." (Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017)

Haspel, a longtime employee at the CIA, was previously appointed by Trump as deputy director. She once ran a secret prison in Thailand where waterboarding took place, NBC News reported.

“After 30 years as an officer of the Central Intelligence Agency, it has been my honor to serve as its deputy director alongside Mike Pompeo for the past year,” she said in a statement. “I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity, and humbled by his confidence in me, to be nominated to be the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency.”

Trump told reporters that he has had "very good chemistry" with Pompeo since the beginning of the administration, but said as well that he and Tillerson got along well.

"I'm really at a point where we're getting very close to having the cabinet, and other things, that I want," Trump said.



NBC News reported in October that Tillerson called Trump a "moron" after a meeting at the Pentagon on July 20. Tillerson afterward deflected questions about the insult at a press conference, saying, "I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that."

His refusal to deny the charge was said to have infuriated Trump. Tillerson's spokeswoman, Heather Nauert, later said Tillerson had not made the comment.

Tillerson Says He Never Considered Leaving Trump Admin

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he never considered leaving the Trump administration and reiterated his admiration for President Donald Trump, publicly refuting an NBC News report that outlined his frustration with the president. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017)

Tillerson also had threatened to resign in late July about the time Trump made a politicized speech to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization that Tillerson once headed. He was talked into remaining by other administration officials, according to NBC. Pence counseled Tillerson on how he could ease tensions with Trump, NBC News reported.

"The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of state because I have never considered leaving this post," he said at the press conference.

But despite Tillerson’s effort to quash the October report, it continued to vie for headlines with Trump’s visit to Las Vegas to pay respects after a gunman killed 58 in the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. During the visit, Trump maintained he had "total confidence" in Tillerson, dismissing NBC News report as "fake news."

Tillerson was a surprise choice as secretary of state because of his lack of experience as a diplomat, though he had traveled widely and had negotiated gas and oil agreements in troubled parts of the world.

He was immediately criticized for a close relationship with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who awarded him Russia’s Order of Friendship in 2013, and for his public skepticism of sanctions against Russia, which thwarted some of Exxon Mobil’s biggest projects in Russia.

Tillerson, who had never served in government before accepting the job of secretary of state at his wife’s urging, had a precarious position in the Trump administration. He expressed more traditional Republican views on many foreign policy topics than did Trump, sometimes earning the president's mockery. Trump publicly undermined him over North Korea in October, calling him out on Twitter over his attempts to open a line of communication on nuclear tensions.

'Late Night': Closer Look at Trump's Mounting Challenges

Seth Meyers discusses President Donald Trump's continuing challenges as leader, including relief for Puerto Rico and a reported feud with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017)

"I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," Trump tweeted, referring to North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un. "Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!"

Trump similarly undercut Tillerson earlier in the summer over a regional crisis involving Qatar. Trump accused Qatar of being a “high level” sponsor of terrorism as the State Department was trying to ease a blockade of the Gulf state.

Tillerson's diminished role in the Trump administration resulted in fears that the State Department was adrift, NBC News reported in September. During the United Nations General Assembly that month, Vice President Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, the U.N. ambassador, had to step in at meetings Tillerson either ignored or refused to attend. His department was hobbled by budget cuts and unfilled staff positions, both of which he defended as part of an effort to make it more efficient.

And in August, Tillerson distanced himself from Trump's handling of the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying the president "speaks for himself."

Trump was said to be "livid" about Tillerson's comment, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman tweeted.

While in office, Tillerson navigated the imposition of sanctions on North Korea by the United Nations Security Council for testing intercontinental ballistic missiles. North Korea continued to fire missiles.

Tillerson: Cuba Responsible for Acoustic Attack Probe

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the White House holds Cuba responsible for finding out who carried out the accoustic attack on American personnel in Havana. (Published Friday, Aug. 11, 2017)

In an article in Foreign Policy magazine, defense policy expert Max Boot called Tillerson "quite possibly the most ineffectual secretary of state since America's rise to global prominence in 1898."