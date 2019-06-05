U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback patrol near the United States and Mexico border on June 04, 2019 in Sunland Park, New Mexico. In recent months, U.S. immigration officials have seen a surge in the number of asylum seekers arriving at the border.

More than 144,000 undocumented immigrants crossed the United States' southern border with Mexico in May, the largest monthly total in 13 years, Border Patrol officials said Wednesday.

Of those encountered by Border Patrol officers, 132,000 failed to present themselves at legal ports of entry, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

Border Patrol officials have struggled to handle an influx of Central American migrants crossing the border, as thousands flee from political and economic instability.

"We are in a full-blown emergency, and I cannot say this stronger: The system is broken," said acting CBP Commissioner John Sanders.

US to Raise Tariffs on Mexico Over Immigration Policies

Mexican authorities will attempt to negotiate with the U.S. after President Donald Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs on Mexican goods over his administration's goal to lessen immigration from Central American migrants. A 5% tariff on Mexican goods is slated to take effect Monday, with possible hikes to 25%.

