Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, delivers her opening statement during Friday’s impeachment hearing.

Here are opening statements from the second public impeachment hearing on Nov. 15, which featured the testimony of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee spoke first, followed by ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

WATCH: Adam Schiff’s Opening Statement During Impeachment Hearing With Marie Yovanovitch

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., delivers his opening statement during the second open hearing of the impeachment inquiry. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified at the hearing. (Published 2 hours ago)

WATCH: Devin Nunes’ Opening Statement During Impeachment Hearing With Marie Yovanovitch

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, delivers his opening statement during the second open hearing of the impeachment inquiry. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified at the hearing. (Published 2 hours ago)

Videos will be added as they become available.