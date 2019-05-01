Read below Robert Mueller's letter to Attorney General William Barr that takes issue with the way that Barr characterized the special counsel's report on the Russia investigation.

Mueller's March 27 letter was released by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday ahead of Barr's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee later in the morning.

Mueller warned in his letter that Barr's earlier "summary letter" about Mueller's report released to the public on March 24 "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions."

"There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation," Mueller's letter said. "This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations."