Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, to appear before a House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Committee on Oversight and Reform joint interview with the transcript to be part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, was testifying before three House committees Tuesday as part of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump abused the powers of the presidency by pressuring Ukraine's new president to investigate Trump's political rivals.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman is the first White House official who listened in on Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy to testify before the inquiry.

"I was concerned by the call," Vindman wrote in his opening statement. "I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine."

Here is Vindman's 6-page opening statement.

More coverage of the impeachment inquiry: