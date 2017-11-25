Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Bill Targeting US and Foreign Media - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Bill Targeting US and Foreign Media

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Bill Targeting US and Foreign Media
    AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, pool
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech attending the World Health Organisation ministerial conference in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill allowing Russia to register international media outlets as foreign agents — a move largely seen as retaliation against the U.S. for similar crackdowns on Kremlin-funded media outlets.

    Putin signed the bill into law Saturday after the upper chamber of the Russian parliament adopted it Wednesday. The move is seen as a quid pro quo after U.S. officials demanded that state-media outlet Russia Today, or RT, register as a foreign agent with the U.S. Justice Department.

    In a statement posted to the embassy's Facebook page, officials accused the U.S. of deliberately hurting the U.S.-Russia relations: "We consider its demand as a wish to eliminate an alternative source of information, which is an unacceptable violation of the international norms of free press."

    The DOJ's decision to force the network to register as a Russian agent comes amid increased scrutiny and new revelations about Russia's campaign to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices