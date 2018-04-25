Migrants Seeking Asylum Arrive at U.S.-Mexico Border

“I came because of the gangs,” one migrant told NBC News. “You cannot live in our country.” (Published 55 minutes ago)

About 300 migrants plan to request asylum in the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Sunday.

A group of migrants from Central America arrived in Tijuana Tuesday with hopes of seeking asylum from dangerous and violent conditions in their home countries.

The group is part of a larger caravan that started their journey for shelter in Mexico at the beginning of March.

The caravan originally consisted of 1,200 people mostly from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. That number has since dwindled to about half.

The caravan has been described as “dangerous” by President Donald Trump and was mentioned as one of the reasons he asked for National Guard troops to be sent to the border region.

On Monday, President Trump tweeted, "I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large caravans of people into our country. It is a disgrace."

Jeff Sessions said he is putting additional resources at the border to meet these folks when they plan to surrender over the weekend.

Many of the people in the group are women and children who say they are fleeing from violence.

Last week, Telemundo 20 spoke with the first of hundreds who were expected to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The group was sleeping in tents and attending legal seminars given by volunteer attorneys from the U.S.

"We are not terrorists, we all have a dream," Mauricio Magana said who is from El Salvador.

Katherine Flores has traveled with the caravan from El Salvador with her toddler daughter. She told NBC News she wants to give her baby a better future.

“I came because of the gangs,” she told NBC News. “You cannot live in our country.”

The group is the largest number of these migrants to reach the border. About 50 members arrived late last week.