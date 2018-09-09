In response to multiple questions about former campaign adviser Paul Manafort’s conviction and former fixer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeated that the president “did nothing wrong.”

George Papadopoulos, a one-time Trump campaign adviser who was sentenced on Friday to 14 days in jail as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said Sunday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was “quite enthusiastic” about his potentially setting up a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that members of the campaign were “fully aware” of his efforts, NBC News reported.

Papadopoulos’ remarks directly contradicts what Sessions told Congress under oath, that he “pushed back” on the potential meeting.

"My recollection differs from Jeff Sessions',” Papadopoulos said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning.

When asked if he believes Mueller’s investigation will show there was collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russians, Papadopoulos said, "All I can say is that my testimony might have helped move something towards that, but I have no idea."