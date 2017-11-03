White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos did the “wrong thing” when he lied to the FBI and “that’s on him." (Published Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017)

White House: Former Trump Aide Who Lied to FBI 'Did the Wrong Thing'

The Trump administration has downplayed the role of foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos during the 2016 presidential campaign. But the public record shows that Papadopoulos, who attempted to set up a meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was a more prominent figure than previously understood, NBC News reported.

Papadopoulos was in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention where he was invited by the American Jewish Committee to speak on a panel about U.S. foreign policy, organizers said.

"Papadopolous was only one among the many contacts AJC established and maintained among advisers to both parties’ 2016 presidential candidates and in the two parties’ national committees," AJC spokesperson Ken Bandler said in a statement.

"Among the panelists in our 2016 Republican National Convention program — in a session titled 'Defining America's Role in Global Affairs' — was George Papadopolous, then a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser," the statement continued.

