'No Bedbugs at Doral': Trump Defends Florida Club He Wants for G7

Donald Trump, President of the USA, speaks at the closing press conference of the G7 summit on 26 August 2019, in Biarritz, France.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that his golf resort near Miami does not have bedbugs, a defense that comes a day after he promoted the club as a possible site for next year's Group of Seven summit, NBC News reported.

"No bedbugs at Doral," the president wrote of the 800-acre Trump National Doral Miami. "The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice!"

The hashtag "#TrumpBedBugs" had surged earlier on Twitter after users resurfaced a 2016 lawsuit involving allegations of bedbugs at the South Florida club. Eric Linder, a New Jersey insurance executive, sued Trump's resort after claiming he woke up with dozens of bites while staying there in March 2016. The resort and Linder settled in a confidential agreement in 2017, The Miami Herald reported.

The idea of the president hosting a summit of foreign leaders at one of his properties has drawn criticism and allegations that Trump is seeking to profit off the presidency.

Trump on Profiting From Presidency: ‘I Don’t Care About Making Money’