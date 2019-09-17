Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., continue to top the Democratic 2020 presidential field after last week’s debate, according to a national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday.
Despite all of the debates and all the campaigning, the candidates who gained ground since July were the Top 3 of Biden, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Peter Hart and his firm.
The poll also shows that just 9 percent of all Democratic respondents said their minds are definitely made up. As a result, these numbers could very well change between now and next year’s early nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.