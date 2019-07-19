NBC News Poll: Biden, Sanders and Warren Lead 2020 Field - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

NBC News Poll: Biden, Sanders and Warren Lead 2020 Field

The poll was conducted between July 2 and July 16, after 20 of the Democratic candidates went head-to-head in the first primary debate in Miami

Published 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC News Poll: Biden, Sanders and Warren Lead 2020 Field
    Getty Images
    L: Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event in New York, July 11, 2019. C: Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a forum in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. R: Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during an event in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 2019.

    Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the pack of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren tied behind him, according to a new NBC News|SurveyMonkey online poll.

    The poll, conducted after the first Democratic debate in late June, shows 25 percent of respondents would vote for Biden if a primary or caucus was held today, while Sanders, I-Vt., and Warren of Massachusetts each garnered 16 percent.

    Sen. Kamala Harris of California was close behind, with 14 percent, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Peter Buttigieg registered at 8 percent. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey each snared 3 percent, while the rest of the 24 person field came in at 2 percent or less.

    The poll was conducted between July 2 and July 16, after 20 of the Democratic candidates went head-to-head in the first primary debate in Miami, which was hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo over two nights.

    Footage From 1992 Shows Trump, Epstein at Party

    [NATL] Footage From 1992 Shows Trump, Epstein at Party

    NBC released footage in its archives from 1992 of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The video shows them laughing and pointing as they appear to talk about women at the event, NBC News reported. Trump has said he knew Epstein, but “was not a fan” and they have not spoken in 15 years.

    (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices