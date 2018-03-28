This Jan. 31, 2018, file photo shows House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi with House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, Rep. Linda Sanchez and Rep. James Clyburn in Washington, D.C.

About a dozen Democrats running for Congress are signaling they won't back House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a way to stave off attacks from Republicans, NBC News reported.

Conor Lamb disavowed Pelosi and narrowly won his special congressional election this month in a part of Pennsylvania that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump.

Republicans have attacked Pelosi and tried to tie Democratic congressional candidates to her, including Lamb; the leader of one GOP super PAC has told NBC News that the party plans to "put Nancy Pelosi on trial" in the upcoming midterm elections.

Pelosi critic Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., said that the issue was on voters' minds when he talked to them while canvassing for Lamb: "The people want change not just with the Congress getting rid of Republicans, they want change in the Democratic Party as well."

