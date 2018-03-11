Mnuchin Brushes Off Trump's Vulgarity Used at Pa. Rally

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that President Donald Trump using vulgar language Saturday at a Pennsylvania event is a "campaign rally issue."

Earlier on Saturday night, Trump hit the campaign trail for Republican House candidate Rick Saccone and spoke at a rally in Moon, Pennsylvania. In the long, apparently off-the-cuff address, the president widely attacked the media while telling a crowd of supporters to "be very nice" to Kim.

The president also derided Democratic lawmakers, calling Rep. Maxine Waters "a very low I.Q. individual" and referred to a member of the press using an expletive.

"He's using those vulgarities in the context of a campaign rally," Mnuchin said on "Meet the Press." "And obviously there were a lot of funny moments on that rally. ... You know he likes to put names on people," Mnuchin added. "He did that through the entire presidential election, including all the Republicans that he beat. So these are campaign rally issues."

'Keep America Great!': Trump Unveils 2020 Slogan at Pa. Rally