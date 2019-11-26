2 OMB Staffers Quit After Expressing Frustration About Frozen Ukraine Aid, Top Official Says - NBC 7 San Diego
2 OMB Staffers Quit After Expressing Frustration About Frozen Ukraine Aid, Top Official Says

Mark Sandy is a career staffer in the White House Office of Management and Budget

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Mark Sandy, a career staffer in the White House Office of Management and Budget, told impeachment investigators that two budget staffers left the agency after expressing frustrations about the unexplained hold on Ukrainian aid, according to new closed-door transcripts released Tuesday.

    Sandy said that one staffer, who worked in OMB’s legal office and whose name was undisclosed, told him they were leaving the agency, at least in part, because of their concerns regarding the hold on Ukraine security assistance, NBC News reported.

    Sandy, who is the deputy associate director for national security Programs at OMB, testified behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee, one of the committees leading the inquiry, on Nov. 16.

