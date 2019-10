Audience members arrive before a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Texas Southern University in Houston.

MSNBC and The Washington Post will co-host the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate in Georgia next month, MSNBC announced Tuesday.

The debate will take place in prime time on Nov. 20. The specific location, venue, format and moderators will be announced at a later date.

To qualify for the stage, candidates have to meet fundraising and polling criteria laid out by the Democratic National Committee one week before the debate.

The next debate is set for Oct. 15.