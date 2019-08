Candidates are introduced before the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be flanked by two progressive rivals at the next Democratic debate as the 10 leading candidates appear on stage together for the first time.

The 2020 front-runner will be center stage at the Sept. 12 event in Houston, according to sponsor ABC News, and face Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on his right and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on his left.