Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Is Resigning, Trump Says

Outgoing U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and President Donald Trump told reporters Friday why Acosta is leaving the administration amid fallout over Acosta’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case years ago at the U.S. Attorney in for the Southern District of Florida.

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, facing new scrutiny for his handling of a federal sex abuse investigation against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago, is leaving President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Trump said Friday morning that Acosta is stepping down. Speaking to reporters with Acosta before departing the White House for events in Wisconsin and Ohio, Trump said that his labor secretary had done a "fantastic job" and that it was Acosta's decision to resign.

"This was him, not me," Trump said.

Acosta, who two days ago defended his decisions about the case to try to deflect calls for his resignation, said that he had called the president and said that the "right thing was to step aside" because he didn't want the Epstein case to be a distraction.

Acosta Resigning Amid Criticism Over Handling of Epstein Case

U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is resigning amid criticism for his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case while he was the U.S. Attorney in Miami. (Published 2 hours ago)

"I do not think it is right and fair for this administration's Labor Department to have Epstein as the focus, rather than the incredible economy," Acosta said.

Acosta’s departure -- which will take effect in a week -- follows new charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy against Epstein, brought by the Southern District of New York in Manhattan in an indictment unsealed on July 8. The money manager is accused of exploiting a vast network of girls, some as young as 14, for sex.

Democratic leaders including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many 2020 presidential candidates had called for Acosta's resignation. Acosta had defended his handling of the earlier prosecution and blamed Florida authorities for the leniency with which Epstein was treated.

Epstein, 66, was investigated in the early 2000s for molesting young girls in South Florida, where he also has a home, but avoided federal prosecution. The case was closed after he reached a controversial plea agreement with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida, where Acosta was the U.S. attorney.

Epstein, whose friends and acquaintances included Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of Britain, pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges and served 13 months in a Palm Beach jail. He was allowed to leave six days a week to work at his office and to have his own private security detail. Had he been convicted of the charges in the shelved federal complaint, he could have faced up to life behind bars.

Acosta was actively involved in the negotiations, according to documents that were introduced into evidence in a lawsuit by two victims who said their rights were violated. That included an email between Acosta and one of Epstein's lawyers, former Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr, in which he agreed to hold off on sending out victim notification letters at Starr's request.

Acosta Defends Handling of Epstein Case While U.S Attorney in South Florida

U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta addressed the media Wednesday to discuss how his department handled the Jeffrey Epstein case while he served as a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida (Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019)

The deal also granted immunity to “any potential co-conspirators,” the Miami Herald reported in November, as part of a series on Epstein.

"I think this is absolutely fantastic news," Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for several of Epstein's victims, said Friday on MSNBC of Acosta's resignation. "His office had completely dropped the ball."

Acosta in a nearly hour-long press conference on July 10, told reporters that "in our heart we were trying to do the right thing for these victims." He said prosecutors avoided a more lenient arrangement that would have allowed Epstein to "walk free."

"We did what we did because we wanted to see Epstein go to jail," Acosta said. "He needed to go to jail."

A day after Epstein's new arrest, Acosta had tweeted, "The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence."

"With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator," he wrote. "Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice."

Trump Says He Feels Badly for Labor Secretary Acosta

President Donald Trump defended Alexander Acosta as a “really great secretary of labor” as Democrats were calling for Acosta’s resignation over his role in Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 plea deal. (Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019)

Acosta downplayed his office's actions at his Senate confirmation hearing last year. "There was a time when keeping something confidential was less of an issue, but the public expectation today is that things be very public,” he testified.

A federal judge ruled in February that the prosecutors had violated federal law when they kept the plea agreement secret from victims. The Justice Department began a probe into Acosta’s actions, the results of which Democrats have demanded.