Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearings Scheduled to Begin Sept. 4 - NBC 7 San Diego
Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearings Scheduled to Begin Sept. 4

The Judiciary panel has received more than 184,000 pages of records from Kavanaugh’s past work

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    AP
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh listens to Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a meeting Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

    What to Know

    • The Judiciary panel has received more than 184,000 pages of records from Kavanaugh’s work

    • The hearings are expected to last three to four days

    The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to begin confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4, Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Friday.

    Grassley expects the hearings to last three to four days, his office said, with opening statements delivered on Sept. 4 and the questioning of Kavanaugh to begin on Sept. 5, NBC News reported.

    The Judiciary panel has received more than 184,000 pages of records from Kavanaugh’s work as a White House lawyer and his work for Independent Counsel Ken Starr.

