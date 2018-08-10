What to Know
The Judiciary panel has received more than 184,000 pages of records from Kavanaugh’s work
The hearings are expected to last three to four days
The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to begin confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4, Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Friday.
Grassley expects the hearings to last three to four days, his office said, with opening statements delivered on Sept. 4 and the questioning of Kavanaugh to begin on Sept. 5, NBC News reported.
The Judiciary panel has received more than 184,000 pages of records from Kavanaugh’s work as a White House lawyer and his work for Independent Counsel Ken Starr.