Julián Castro's New Animal Rights Plan Takes on a Favorite Donald Trump Jr. Hobby

Julián Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, holds his son Cristian while walking through a barn of cows at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro on Monday released a comprehensive animal welfare plan that includes a series of ambitious policy proposals, including making animal abuse a federal crime and cracking down on trophy hunting, NBC News reports.

“Our plan to advance animal welfare is not only the right thing to do, but will improve people’s lives through responsible pet ownership and a more sustainable agricultural system,” Castro said in a statement unveiling what he called “The PAW Plan."

Other top proposals in the plan include working to end euthanizing cats and dogs and expanding protected U.S. lands to 30 percent by 2030, with a goal of 50 percent by 2050. He proposed creating a $40 million grant program to expand spaying, neutering and vaccinations for low-income pet owners, strengthening the Endangered Species Act, banning use of federal land for fossil fuel exploration and ending the import of big-game trophies. Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, is an infamous big-game hunter.