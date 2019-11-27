Judge Puts Brief Hold on McGahn Testimony Order - NBC 7 San Diego
Judge Puts Brief Hold on McGahn Testimony Order

The judge said the order would give her time to consider the government's request for a longer stay

Published 48 minutes ago

    Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP
    In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    The federal judge who ruled that former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a House subpoena for his testimony put her ruling on a brief hold Wednesday.

    Such holds, known as administrative stays, are often issued to give lawyers a change to file their appeals, NBC News reported.

    U.S. District Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson said her order "should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits" of keeping her ruling on a longer hold. Instead, she said, the order would give her time to consider the government's request for a longer stay.

