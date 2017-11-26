House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged "due process" before making conclusions about Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., following accusations of sexual harassment, saying the 27-term Congressman is "an icon" who has worked to protect women.

"We are strengthened by due process. Just because someone is accused - and was it one accusation? Is it two?" Pelosi said on NBC's "Meet The Press."

"John Conyers is an icon in our country. He has done a great deal to protect women - Violence Against Women Act, which the left - right-wing - is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that," she added. "But the fact is, as John reviews his case, which he knows, which I don't, I believe he will do the right thing."

Conyers' office recently confirmed issuing a settlement of $27,000 to a former staffer who says she was fired for resisting the congressman's sexual advances. Conyers has acknowledged the payout, which he amounted to a severance package, but he denied the allegations about what it was for.