John Bolton Chaired Anti-Muslim Think Tank Until Last Month

President Donald Trump's new national security adviser was, until last month, the chairman a nonprofit that promoted false, misleading anti-Muslim news, according to an NBC News review.
John Bolton began chairing the Gatestone Institute in 2013. The advocacy group has warned of a "jihadist takeover" in Europe" and a "Great White Death" on the continent, and its articles have been amplified by a Russian troll factory.
Gatestone is "a key part of the whole Islamaphobic cottage industry on the internet," said a spokesman for the civil rights group Council on American-Islamic Relations. He called it "very disturbing" that Bolton would be associated with the organization and be "in one of the most powerful positions on the planet."
A representative for the National Security Council, which Bolton now chairs, said Bolton is aware of the story but that it doesn't comment on inquiries about outside organizations.