Biden Says 'Poor Kids are Just as Bright and Just as Talented as White Kids' - NBC 7 San Diego
Biden Says 'Poor Kids are Just as Bright and Just as Talented as White Kids'

The Trump campaign immediately pounced on the 2020 Democratic candidate's awkward remark, which he quickly clarified

Published 41 minutes ago

    Sean Rayford/Getty Images
    In this June 22, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the crowd during the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention in Columbia, South Carolina.

    Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden told a crowd in Iowa Thursday that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids," an awkward moment that came during a conversation about discrimination faced by low income students, NBC News reported. 

    “We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” he said during a town hall in Des Moines. 

    He paused, then quickly clarified, “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids.”

    “No, I really mean it, but think how we think about it,” he said.

