Jill McCabe, the wife of fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, broke her silence Monday in a passionate op-ed piece about President Donald Trump's repeated attacks against them, NBC News reported.

"For the past year and a half of this nightmare, I have not been free to speak out about what happened. Now that Andrew has been fired, I am," she wrote in The Washington Post.

Jill McCabe is an emergency room pediatrician who lost a race for Virginia State Senate in 2015. Trump connected donations to her campaign to her husband, who was fired two days shy of his retirement, in repeated broadsides.

She ripped Trump's insinuation that her husband was influenced by the donations as "utterly absurd," noting they came before Andrew McCabe was promoted to deputy director.

