Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

The debate over whether to open an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump intensified among House Democrats on Tuesday as former White House counsel Don McGahn defied a congressional subpoena to provide testimony, NBC News reported.

“There’s a growing understanding that the impeachment process is inevitable — when, not if,” said House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who has signed onto a resolution that calls for the House Judiciary Committee, to look into whether to launch impeachment proceedings, told NBC News’ Kasie Hunt on Tuesday, “I believe we have come to a time of impeachment."