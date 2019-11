David Holmes, a career diplomat and the political counselor at the embassy in Kyiv, arrives on Capitol Hill, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington, to testify before congressional lawmakers as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

State Department Official David Holmes testified Nov. 15 to investigators in charge of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump regarding a call he overheard between the president and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

Holmes, the political counsel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, said in his testimony Friday that he heard the president discuss "the investigations" with Sondland.

Here is his full opening statement:

More Impeachment Coverage: