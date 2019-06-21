In this July 6, 2018, file photo, an exterior view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency headquarters is seen in Washington.

The ICE raids that President Donald Trump has been tweeting about this week are slated to start Sunday and could target up to 2,000 immigrants, two sources familiar with the planning told NBC News.

The raids will target mainly families with final orders of deportation, according to NBC News.

The raids will take place in a number of cities — both large and medium — and will spread across the country.

According to the Miami Herald, the raids will target cities, including Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles New York City, and San Francisco by this weekend, per congressional offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources.

The Herald reported that "earlier this week, a Trump administration official confirmed that ICE will specifically target for deportation as many as 1 million people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges yet remain at large in the country.”