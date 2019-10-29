House Democrats Release Impeachment Resolution

A whistleblower complaint that alleges President Donald Trump used his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son was released to the public on Thursday. Here are six takeaways about the complaint.

House Democrats on Tuesday released the text of the resolution that will detail their procedures as they move forward with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The House is expected to vote Thursday on the resolution, NBC News reported.

The resolution directs "certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes."